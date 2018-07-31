Artists paint a picture of success with award invitation

Jan Nelson is another one in a handful of artists who have been invited to the 2018 Gold Award.

Jan Nelson is another one in a handful of artists who have been invited to the 2018 Gold Award. Contributed

IMAGINE if you were an artist eager to showcase your work to the world.

A prestigious award, with a connection with Rockhampton which runs deep, has made this dream become the reality for a group of artists based from across the country.

Australia's most notable and sought after artists have entered their art pieces into the 2018 Gold Award after being given an invitation to showcase their different art pieces.

One of the country's richest art prizes, the recognition of the Queensland artists, Tony Albert and Richard Bell was made possible through a bequest from the estate of Rockhampton philanthropist, Moya Gold.

The artists who have been selected to enter their works in the biennial 2018 Gold Award include:

Tony ALBERT (Queensland)

Richard BELL (Queensland)

Dale FRANK (NSW)

Richard LEWER (Victoria)

Jan NELSON (Victoria)

Bundit PUANGTHONG (Victoria)

Paul RYAN (NSW)

Huseyin SAMI (NSW)

Gemma SMITH (NSW)

The award was designed as an invitational award to acquire contemporary Australian paintings, with the winning artist who had crafted the most outstanding work will be awarded a cash prize of $50,000.

Invited artists are encouraged to submit more than one work as part of the Gold Award, which aims to create a fulsome and rich exhibition - offering a coherent vision of an artist's practice. Rockhampton Art Gallery will display the winning piece.

Chair of Rockhampton Regional Council's community services committee Cr Rose Swadling said the award was a nationally significant event for the Rockhampton region.

"The Gold Award, through the generous bequest of Moya Gold, carries on a tradition began by long serving Mayor Rex Pilbeam,” Cr Swadling said.

"Mayor Pilbeam set a pathway of acquiring important artworks by living artists to the Rockhampton Art Gallery collection. It's a pathway we continue today and The Gold Award plays a major role in this.

"As a national invitational painting award, it enables us to consider the best in contemporary painting while building a substantive collection.”

In 2018, the Gold Award will by guest judged by Simon Elliott, the deputy director of the collection and exhibitions at the Queensland Art Gallery's modern art display.

The 2018 Gold Award entries will be on display at Rockhampton Art Gallery from August 19 to October 7.

It has been further supported by the sponsorship of Dr Hilary Mercer (consultant paediatrician), as well as Something Different and Something Different Coastal.

Meet the artists

Tony ALBERT (QLD)

Tony Albert's art searingly examines the legacy of racial and cultural misrepresentation. He regularly utilises text appropriated from popular music, film, fiction, and art history to develop a universal language that seeks to rewrite historical mistruths and injustice. Working across drawing, painting, photography and installation, Albert's art practice questions how we understand, imagine and construct difference. A founding member of the Queensland Indigenous art collective proppaNOW, Albert's art scrutinises contemporary legacies of colonialism and a number of his works have incorporated his collection of Aboriginalia (a term the artist coined to describe kitschy objects and images that feature naive portrayals of Aboriginality).

Tony Albert is one of two Queensland artists who have been invited to the 2018 Gold Award. Mark Pokorny

Richard BELL (QLD)

Richard Bell grew up in Rockhampton and went to Park Avenue State School. A leader in contemporary Australian painting, his works speak to ideas and stereotypes of Aboriginal people, culture, history and art. The representation of practices, like Richard Bell's, are invaluable to forming a wider narrative to the story of Australian painting that Rockhampton Art Gallery collection tells.

Dale FRANK (NSW)

Audacious, enigmatic and ever elusive are some of the adjectives regularly assigned to conceptual painter Dale Frank but definition defying remains his constant hallmark. One of the Australia's most successful international artists, Frank's practice spans more than three decades and his experimental usage of a variety of media challenges traditional notions of painting. His work is held in all major Australian state galleries as well as in major private and public collections worldwide

Richard LEWER (VIC)

Richard is a visual artist working across drawing, animation, performance and painting who explores themes of the everyday. He views himself as a contemporary social realist collecting and documenting, drawing patterns and connections from crime, sport and religion.

Richard Lewer. Contributed

Jan NELSON (VIC)

Through out her practice Jan Nelson has worked across a range of media, including photography, painting, video and sculpture and more recently has explored the space between photography and painting in her hyper-realist, hyper-coloured portraits. Nelson is nationally and internationally recognised for her highly refined technical skill and colour saturated portraits of young people. Her work teases out how self-identity is formed, constructed and experienced in an era where visualisation through fashion, consumption and media is omnipresent.

Bundit PUANGTHONG (VIC)

Bundit Puangthong's perceptive search through worldwide cultural imagery is grounded in traditional technique and the buzz of the street. He's a bit of a flaneur, mixing new meaning from sources like religious iconography, contemporary corporate advertising and the personal, internal dialogue that accompanies studio work.

Paul Ryan poses with one of his unique art pieces. He has earned an invitation to the 2018 Gold Award. Contributed

Paul RYAN (NSW)

When Paul Ryan paints the landscape, it's not the scenery so much as the forgotten histories of his local area that he seeks to explore. Though his landscapes have been acclaimed within the Australian art scene for almost three decades, it is his singular way of depicting the human face that has most recently garnered attention.

Paul Ryan. Contributed

Huseyin SAMI (NSW)

Reconsidering painting's place in a contemporary world is a thematic hallmark of both Huseyin Sami's practice and The Gold Award 2018. Sidelining traditional brushes, Sami instead pours, drips, rolls, stretches and cuts dried household paints to create his works.

Huseyin Sami is one of a handful of artists who has been invited to the prestigious Gold Award. Contributed

Gemma SMITH (NSW)

Gemma Smith has a keen sense of spatial relationships and complex colour-play. Her practice can be read in the form of both painting and sculpture, and as such, she is well positioned to push viewers' understanding and acceptance of contemporary painting. Colour continues to be both subject and content in her luminous paintings.