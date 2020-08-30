Artist’s talent now a piece of Central Qld history

Nurim Circuit boardwalk on Mt Archer now offers an extra attraction to the popular site.

THE INSTALLATION of indigenous inspired artwork is set to elevate the already stunning sights atop of Nurim Boardwalk at Mt Archer.

Final stages of the three-seat installation – which offers spectacular views of the Fitzroy River – were last week complete and ready for the public use.

While the bench seat, small platform seat and a third large bench had previously been installed some months ago, its new artwork now renders the project complete.

The stunning pieces were inspired by traditional artwork from Darumbal’s very own Ernest Garrett, done so in collaboration with renowned local artist Michelle Black.

One of the completed pieces at Mt Archer’s Nurim Boardwalk.

Her designs pay homage to Mr Garrett’s many original artworks of imagery and symbols inspired by local flora and landscape vistas.

Ms Black further revealed her excitment at being selected to co-design the piece, which saw her translate ideas into computer generated images for three-dimensional furnishings.

“I was inspired by the twisted silhouettes of the towering Pink bloodwoods, vistas of Tunuba (Fitzroy River) seen winding though the western landscape, and the breathtaking ancient trachyte plugs that dot the landscape to the north,” she said.

The project involved Mr Garret’s original painting becoming digitised to allow for the laser cut and carving to produce a rusted-steel look.

Rockhampton Artist Michelle Black has completed the artwork at Mt Archer's Nurim boardwalk.

“I have used contemporary stainless steel to illustrate the inspiring landscape elements as a striking contrast to the rust and rustic timbers of the benches and indigenous artwork,” Ms Black said.

She added the project allowed for the combination of both her skills as a printmaker and graphic designer.

Rockhampton Regional Council Community Services portfolio spokesman councillor Drew Wickerson said the artwork proved a fantastic celebration of indigenous culture.

One of the seats at the popular boardwalk.

“The artwork has been created by local artists, and all of the fabrication has been undertaken locally by Precision Engraving.”

“We have talented artists and skilled businesses that all have capability and it is wonderful to showcase this,” he said.