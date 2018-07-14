Arts and culture combine at Rocky River Festival

UNIQUE TALENT: 2015 X Factor runner-up Louise Adams will be playing at Rockhampton's River Festival tonight from 6pm.

FAMILIES can expect a jam-packed today at the 2018 Rockhampton River Festival.

Some of today's highlights include the Flipside Circus Workshops, Louise Adams, Your Shout Pub Choir, Food and Art Series and plenty of live music.

Visitors will be in awe of the fireworks display from 7pm tonight.

The Flipside Circus workshops will be held at The Quay.

This company is Queensland's largest youth circus.

The workshops will be held today and tomorrow from 10am to 4pm.

Unique talent, Louise Adams, will take to the Main Stage Q tonight from 6pm. She has captivated audiences across Australia with her strong vocal ability and unique voice, and is sure to offer an entertaining set list. She was a contestant in the 2015 season of The X Factor Australia.

Your Shout Pub Choir will entertain audiences with their harmonies from 2pm today at the Quay Stage G. The group formed in Rockhampton's Victoria Tavern earlier this year and performs well-known mainstream music.

Succulents & Sugar gives people the chance to create a living sculpture at 2.30pm with help from Handmade by Ella. People can create one themselves with materials and plants to give a new addition to their living area.

The Watercolour & Watermelon workshop allows people to experiment with watercolours along the mighty Fitzroy River from 5pm.

Artistic tutor, Gail Meyers will guide people through the Acrylic & Apple Pie workshop where guests can let their artistic side shine under the night sky, with entry from 7.30pm.