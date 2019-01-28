Cooper ‘unfairly’ snubbed for awards

Bradley Cooper has missed out during awards season so far.

Bradley Cooper has missed out during awards season so far.

Awards season has gotten off to an exciting start - but as usual, it hasn't all played out as expected.

One of the biggest being Bradley Cooper missing out at both the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards in the Best Director and Best Actor categories.

Top critics tipped the veteran actor to have a successful awards campaign, given A Star Is Born was such a smash success, and was also his debut as a director.

His performance as the lead star, Jackson Maine, as well as behind the camera directing the musical drama was highly praised among critics and fans, but so far Cooper has been blitzed for the top honours.

Lady Gaga has had success but Bradley Cooper has been shunned for all his awards so far. Picture: Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

The Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards) will roll out the red carpet in Los Angeles on Sunday local time, midday AEST on Foxtel Arts, in the third big awards ceremony this year, with Cooper up for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role, and the film up for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

"A film I thought was terrific that has been really quite unfairly neglected is A Star Is Born," Australian film critic Margaret Pomeranz said.

"I thought Bradley Cooper, for his debut film (as director), was so gutsy to take on that iconic film, and to make it what he did.

"I thought his performance was just great too. He came to it really fresh and I just admired him.

"I hope he has some success."

Lady Gaga again is up for the female category, competing against the regular candidates Emily Blunt, Glenn Close and Olivia Colman, while Cooper will battle it out with Rami Malek and Christian Bale in the male category.

Here is the full list of nominations:

FILM

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:

Amy Adams, Vice

Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place

Margot Robbie, Mary Queen Of Scots

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:

A Star Is Born

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

Crazy Rich Asians

TELEVISION

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss, Assassination Of Gianni Versace

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Anthony Hopkins, King Lear

Bill Pullman, The Sinner

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape At Dannemora

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penelope Cruz, Assassination Of Gianni Versace

Emma Stone, Maniac

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid's Tale

John Krasinski, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, House Of Cards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Henry Winkler, Barry

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Jane Fonda, Grace And Frankie

Lily Tomlin, Grace And Frankie

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:

The Americans

Better Call Saul

The Handmaid's Tale

Ozark

This Is Us

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:

Atlanta

Barry

GLOW

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series:

Glow

Marvel's: Daredevil

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan

The Walking Dead

Westworld

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:

Ant-Man And The Wasp

Avengers: Infinity War

The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

Mission: Impossible - Fallout