As Livingstone votes today, what’s over the horizon?

LIVINGSTONE Shire candidates have conducted a passionate campaign for Saturday's election, focusing on the big issues while enduring limitations set down by social distancing regulations with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayoral candidates Andy Ireland, Bill Ludwig and Lynelle Burns have clear messages to the community on what they will take to the council table should they be chosen by the community to lead the team that takes the shire forward through the next four years.

Mr Ireland believes properly targeted growth will generate greater economic prosperity, provide greater revenue for council from sources other than the ratepayer, which will allow for downwards pressure on borrowings and rates.

"I am also very much about collaboration with the community and neighbouring councils and am determined to see greater levels of respect and better governance returned to our own local government," Mr Ireland said.

"I am very concerned at the disconnect between the rural and coastal areas of the shire and want to ensure that all areas get heard and are considered in future planning and decision making."

Cr Ludwig said he would deliver the level of leadership experience skills and proven ability needed to continue securing the critical funding to build on the foundation and momentum already established over the past six years.

"I have the track-record of major delivering major community, sports, tourism and job creating projects needed to grow and diversify our economy along with the strength, capacity and decision-making abilities to manage major disasters, keep our community safe and negotiate with all levels of government from Prime Ministers and Premiers to ensure our community receives the maximum funding possible to rebuild after recent disasters," Mr Ludwig said.

"I have the tenacity and determination to fight for and win enabling trunk power and water infrastructure critical to GKI going ahead, ensure strategic rural road networks are upgraded and our community are compensated for loss of rate revenue from ADF's continuing expansion."

Ms Burns said she was passionate about the economic success of the shire, and equally passionate about the social wellbeing of the community.

"There are opportunities to put more focus on the needs and wellbeing of our community members, and I believe I'm the candidate who can lead that shift in focus," Ms Burns said.

"I have a strong history of improving the experiences of people both through my work and volunteering, and I am looking forward to bringing my extensive skillset to the table."

Laying out a plan for improving community amenities in each of our community hubs is a priority for Ms Burns.

"We need to develop strategies that encourage or facilitate social and employment opportunities for young people and encourage them to remain and thrive in our community," she said.

"We need to work collaboratively with State Government representatives to obtain approval for a state high school in Emu Park."

Throughout the election campaign for 2020, candidates have focused strongly on improving road networks, linkages and rural roads within the shire.

All candidates want to see rate rises kept to CPI or in some cases frozen for at least a couple of years to be more in line for other regions.

The common denominator for all candidates has been their desire to strengthen the local economy.