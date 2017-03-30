As snakes emerge, so does an unlikely hero

NOTHING brings the community together like a tough situation - Cyclone Debbie is no different.

When it was announced Mackay residents were being told to evacuate south, several Rockhampton and Yeppoon residents offered up their spare beds.

In a heart-warming gesture of a different kind, part-owner of CQ Reptile Relocation, Anthony Bailey, posted on the Yeppoon Families Facebook page offering free snake removal during the storm period.

The post received almost 300 reactions and a slew of positive comments from the community, praising his generosity.

"That's fantastic guys! Great community spirit. Well done,” wrote Merri Anderson.

Marie Zonruiter wrote "Already had a brown at our back door. Good on you guys for offering free assistance during this time”.

Anthony said he'd only had a few people take them up on the offer so far, but expected more calls to come in as the rain picked up.

Community has always been at the heart of the business with Anthony saying they'll take calls at any hour to help those in need.

"We've only started in the last six months basically as a request from the community,” he said.

"When we started the business, we started it to help the community.

"That's why we set our prices so low and we've made ourselves available 24/7.”

Anthony reminds the public to be cautious when it comes to snakes and to never handle or approach a venomous snake, especially during stormy weather when they like to hide indoors.

"They don't like sitting out in the rain, they come into houses or trees to escape the water and possibly looking for some warmth,” he said.

"If people see a snake, call the professionals. Don't kill it.”