We’re streaking! Sport’s greatest runs of victories
SOME sporting winning streaks are meant to be broken. But some just go on and on and on…and on.
Like Winx.
The wonder mare is gunning for her 29th-straight win and her record-breaking fourth-straight Cox Plate at Moonee Valley this Saturday.
And the Chris Waller-trained superstar of the turf is a red-hot favourite to gallop a little deeper into folklore with a victory in the prestigious weight-for-age championship of Australasian racing. But extended periods of dominance of sporting arenas are not new.
Here's a handful of handy, history-making hot streaks.
Heather McKay - Squash
Went unbeaten from 1962 to 1981, which was when the Aussie squash icon retired. That's almost two decades of utter dominance.
Lost just two matches her entire career - in 1960 and 1962 and collected 15-straight British Open titles along the way.
All Blacks - Rugby Union
Annoyingly, won a world record 18-straight Tests between 2015 and 2016.
More annoyingly, won 47-straight Tests on New Zealand soil from 2009 to 2017.
So we shouldn't get too upset when they keep beating the Wallabies. They are very good.
Black Caviar - Racing
Black Who?
Seriously though, what a treat for racing types to have a superstar like Winx follow so hot on the heels of the legendary and unbeaten Black Caviar.
Black Caviar won all 25 of her races between 2008 and 2013 including 15 Group One victories.
St George - Rugby League
The Dragons won 11-straight Sydney rugby league premierships from 1956 to 1966 with a few reasonably useful blokes like John Raper, Reg Gasnier, Graeme Langland and Norm Provan running around in the Red V.
Brisbane Lions - AFL
The Lions won 20-straight matches starting from Round 10, 2001 to Round 4, 2002.
In between, they claimed the 2001 premiership with their 16th consecutive win to get their premiership hat-trick underway.
USA - Basketball
From 1936 to 1972, the Yanks' men's basketball team won 63-straight matches at the Olympics, collecting gold medal after gold medal until those pesky Russians beat them in the 1972 final.
Brisbane Roar - Football
Ange Postecoglou's men in orange went 36 games without being beaten in 2011-2012 as part of back-to-back A-League titles.
Once the streak was over, they lost a club-record five-straight but bounced back with just one loss in their last 14 games to capture a second championship.
Queensland Maroons - Rugby League
Eight-straight series wins from 2006 to 2013 is a mark that will never be broken given how close the Maroons and Blues are in rugby league's showpiece event.
With Mal Meninga at the helm and the likes of Darren Lockyer, Cameron Smith, Johnathan Thurston, Greg Inglis and Billy Slater terrorising the Cockroaches, it was an unprecedented maroon reign.
Arsenal - Football
The Gunners went 49 matches without a loss between May 2003 and October 2004. Arsenal scored 112 goals and conceded just 35 during the streak.
University of Connecticut - Basketball
The Huskies women's team won 111 games in a row from 2014. The run included two US college titles which made up part of a history-making four-straight NCAA crowns.
Martina Navratilova - Tennis
Martina won 74-straight matches and 13-straight tournaments in 1984. She also went 21-staright years with a tournament victory from 1974-1994.
North Carolina - Football
The women's soccer team won 103 consecutive matches during a five-year run from the late 1980s to early 1990s. The Tar Heels also took home nine-straight NCAA titles.
Brisbane Bullets - Basketball
An NBL record-breaking 21-game winning streak helped the Joey Wright-coached Bullets win the 2006-2007 title.