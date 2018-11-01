Asbestos found in parkland soil

Asbestos has been found in soil at a North Rockhampton park.

Asbestos has been found in soil at a North Rockhampton park. Marian Faa

PARKLAND in North Rockhampton has been closed after asbestos was discovered in the soil.

Rockhampton Regional Council told The Morning Bulletin the asbestos was reported by a member of the public.

The park has since been closed to the public.

Council CEO Evan Pardon said a licences contractor conducted a sweep of the parkland when the reports were received.

"Small coin-size pieces of asbestos were discovered and collected by the contractor,” he said.

"As part of the clean-up, council also requested a number of test pits to examine the sub-soil with asbestos discovered just beneath the surface as well.

"The contractor will now excavate the area to remove the asbestos and then top soil it.

"The area will remain closed off to the public until the contractor has issued council with a certificate to say the site is safe again.

"The contractor has been and will continue to communicate with Workplace Health and Safety Queensland until the removal is complete.”