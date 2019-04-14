Asbestos houses demolished to make way for fast food chain

TWO HOUSES have been knocked down to make way for the American burger chain, Carl's Jnr.

The houses were demolished last week at the George St site and it is anticipated the build for the fast food chain will take six months.

Developers behind the project is Kele Property Group and Director John Kele explained they did look at moving the houses however they had some asbestos and the best option was to demolish them.

The restaurant is situated next to Red Rooster and across from KFC and Subway.

John said Carl's Jnr fills a desolate void in the highway strip.

"It cleans up that corner,” he said.

"From a developers point of view, when are driving into Rockhampton and we still have old houses along the main highway it doesn't look very good.

"It's a very visual corner that everyone sees and to have something like Carl's Jnr is a lot better than the old homes.

"The corner was crying out for a major fast food chain.”

The Rockhampton store will be among only a handful of the franchise in Queensland alone.

John anticipates given the feedback already it will be a hit.

"It's going to be new to Rockhampton... from what I have seen people enjoy it,” he said.

Hutchinsons Builders' Rockhampton team were awarded the contract and John said it is good to have a well-established company on the build.

Hutchinsons have also built a Carl's Jnr in Brisbane so they know what they are in for.

Hutchinsons Builders Rockhampton Manager Nick Colthup said the team will spend the next couple of weeks doing the preliminary works including civils, in-ground pipework, levelling out the block and the concrete.

The structure itself is straightforward but there is a lot of specific details with the Carl's Jnr branding and look as they have very specific fixtures and fittings and even down to the kitchen.

The restaurant will sit on the main highway with indoor and outdoor seating and a drive thru.

There will be a car park with 17 spaces behind the building across the lane way.

The project will support at least three of Nick's builders full-time with 12 trades going through the site.

"It will be all local subbies where we can, if we can use local its in everyones best interest,” he said.

All going to plan and with no major weather interruptions Carl's Jnr is expected to be open by October.

The restaurant is expected to employee 20 people once open.