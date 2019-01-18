Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ash Barty will be out to turn the tables on Maria Sakkari after a last-start loss.
Ash Barty will be out to turn the tables on Maria Sakkari after a last-start loss.
Tennis and Racquet Sports

Friendship on hold for ambitious Ash

by Chris Cavanagh
18th Jan 2019 9:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Friendship will be put to one side as Ash Barty looks to keep the party going at Melbourne Park, her sights set on making the fourth-round of an Australian Open for the first time.

The in-form Barty is set to take on one of her "great friends" - Greece's Maria Sakkari - in a third-round clash which comes after two dominant straight-sets wins over Luksika Kumkhum and Yafan Wang.

Barty said she was feeling fresh on the back of those results, both matches lasting 65 minutes or less.

However, the 22-year-old, who holds a world ranking of 15, said she had no doubt Friday's clash against the 43rd ranked Sakkari would be "tough".

"Maria, I'm great friends with and have a really great relationship," Barty said.

"We have played a couple times now. She's one of the best movers and competitors out there."

Barty and Sakkari most recently faced off at Indian Wells in March last year, the Aussie going down 6-4 6-2.

More Stories

Show More
ash barty australian open 2019 maria sakkari
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Find out how many new police recruits will hit CQ streets

    premium_icon Find out how many new police recruits will hit CQ streets

    Politics It's part of a State Government plan to deploy more 400 officers across Queensland

    • 18th Jan 2019 9:58 AM
    Two charged over vicious hammer home invasion

    premium_icon Two charged over vicious hammer home invasion

    News The man was brutally attacked in his home and his motorbike stolen

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    News Your guide to what's happening in Central Queensland