Ash Barty’s all-Aussie Instagram post

Ash Barty was a happy little Vegemite as the perfect present from Australia ensured she won’t be feeling homesick preparing for the French Open.

She may be on the other side of the world but Ash Barty won't be feeling homesick.

The Aussie tennis star is in Paris preparing for the French Open, where she's chasing a second grand slam crown to go with the Roland Garros title she won in 2019.

Taking to Instagram on Friday night (AEDT), Barty showed off a gift box she'd received to ensure she doesn't go wanting for any of her favourite home-grown treats.

"When the ultimate care package is waiting for you in Paris," she captioned the post, complete with a love-heart eyes emoji.

In the care package were: Vegemite and cheese Shapes, Vegemite, Milo, Cadbury Caramilk Marble chocolate and Merlo coffee.

Barty's dietitian might not be impressed to see her scoffing down too many of those treats before a major but what better way to celebrate a second French Open win than with some of Australia's favourite snacks.

Barty left Australian shores in March and acknowledged she may not be able to return home until the end of the 2021 season because of quarantine restrictions and border closures in place to protect against the spread of COVID-19.

While the 25-year-old is no stranger to long periods away from home, she admitted in March that settling into a stretch that could last until November if the entire season goes ahead, would take some getting used to.

"Without a doubt it was something that was new to me, new to try and wrap my head around and comprehend where we're going to be away for such an extended period," Barty said.

"Of course there were tears the days leading up (to leaving Australia). There were tears when I did finally leave, and then when we left. Then we were delayed and had to leave again. It was all kind of happening."

A sight for sore eyes.

Barty was looking in fine form on clay heading into the French Open, winning a tournament in Stuttgart then making it to the final in Madrid, where she lost to Aryna Sabalenka.

However, an arm injury forced the Queenslander out of her quarterfinal against American teenager Coco Gauff in Rome earlier this month.

"It was really important that I listen to my body knowing we have a grand slam in two weeks' time." Barty said. "It's something I've had to manage over my career. It pops up every now and again.

"I'm confident in my team. We know how to manage this injury to know that in a couple of weeks it'll be fine."

Meanwhile, Barty maintained her world No. 1 status as Iga Swiatek's victory at the Rome Open saw the Pole enter the top 10 for the first time in her career when the new WTA rankings were published last Monday.

The 19-year-old, who will head to Roland Garros as defending French Open champion, beat Karolina Pliskova 6-0 6-0 in the final in Rome to climb six places to ninth, leapfrogging her Czech opponent, who slipped to 10th.

The first eight places in the standings remain unchanged, with Barty not only holding on to top spot for the 73rd week but increasing her lead over Naomi Osaka.

With AFP

Originally published as Ash Barty's all-Aussie Instagram post