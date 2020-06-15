Ashlyn’s beautiful act to cut her hair for cancer patients

AT JUST seven years of age, young Ashlyn Wells of Gracemere has made the most selfless gesture - cutting off 30cm of her gorgeous red locks to be made into a wig in honour of her grandmother who has been battling cancer.

Ashlyn’s grandmother was diagnosed with breast cancer early last year and underwent chemotherapy for many months in Brisbane before needing a double mastectomy.

The surgeries came with many battles and she has thankfully come out the other side with a long road ahead.

Candice Sutton, Birdee Hair Boutique, cut Ashlyn's hair to be made into a wig.

Ashlyn, who is a student at The Hall State School, had been wanting to cut her hair for a while and Mum Laken had always been hesitant.

Then came about the idea for donating for a wig for cancer patients and Ashlyn wanted to do it.

For the past few weeks the family have been fundraising money for the Cancer Council.

They have raised more $1,000 so far for cancer research.

Coming up to the big day which was on Saturday, Ashlyn was quite nervous and excited her Mum Laken said.

Ashlyn Wells of Gracemere had 30cm off her hair cut off to be made into a wig in honour of her Nanny who battled cancer.

To commemorate the event, family watched on at Birdee Hair Boutique as Candice Sutton carefully plaited Ashlyn’s hair and cut each one off.

It was quite emotional Laken said with hardly a dry eye in the house.

“Everyone had a couple of tear,” Mum Laken said.

Afterwards Laken was quite pleased with herself, proudly proclaiming she was now twinning with Nanny and she wouldn’t have to brush her long hair for school anymore.

“We are extremely proud, we all put in the hard yards trying to get money raised for the Cancer Council, we had school teachers and some people we didn't’ even know donate,” Mum Laken said.