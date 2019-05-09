Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Victory youngster Jack Palazzolo in action against Daegu on Wednesday night. Picture: Getty Images
Victory youngster Jack Palazzolo in action against Daegu on Wednesday night. Picture: Getty Images
Soccer

Victory thumped in final ACL clash

9th May 2019 6:00 AM

Melbourne Victory have suffered a 4-0 defeat to South Koreas's Daegu FC to confirm their Asian Champions League fate.

Victory, which sent a second-string side to South Korea as they focus on Sunday's A-League semi-final, were on track to be honourable losers until a late flurry from the home side.

Edgar, Jeong Tae-wook, Kim Dae-won and Jung Seon-ho scored the goals to give the South Korean side a comfortable win on Wednesdayand condemn Victory to a last- placed finish in their group.

Given Victory's young squad in action, it was no surprise.

Muscat handed Ben Carrigan, 20, a debut, and 19-year-old striker Jack Palazzolo plus 18-year-old midfielder Rahmat Akbaritheir first ACL starts. Birkan Kirdar, 17, already Victory's youngest ever player when he turned out in the competition lastyear, and 18-year-old Aaron Anderson, were also used off the bench.

More Stories

asian champions league daegu fc melbourne victory
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Senate candidate pushes for inquiry into family law failures

    premium_icon Senate candidate pushes for inquiry into family law failures

    Politics Independent Senate candidate Hetty Johnston believes the Child Protection Reform is not doing enough to help keep children safe in Queensland.

    Labor's $25m boosts digitals skills at regional skills hubs

    premium_icon Labor's $25m boosts digitals skills at regional skills hubs

    Politics They plan to train regional workers for the jobs of tomorrow.

    Beloved restaurant makes a revival after shock closure

    premium_icon Beloved restaurant makes a revival after shock closure

    Food & Entertainment 'I made a mistake signing that lease...I shouldn't have signed'

    Strelow to SEQ: 'I need to speak out about an injustice'

    premium_icon Strelow to SEQ: 'I need to speak out about an injustice'

    Council News 'The campaign against Adani has been dirty and dishonest'