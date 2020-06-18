Ask Andy anything: How you can collaborate with council Leaders to meet with residents

LIVINGSTONE residents are being given the chance to meet face-to-face with members of the shire council.

Mayor Andy Ireland will be at the Yeppoon Community Markets on Saturday, June 27, from 6.30am before all councillors plan to visit Glenlee Park on August 29 from 1pm to 3pm.

On both occasions, residents are invited to drop in to speak with their representatives, an idea which enthused the region’s leader.

“This will be a great opportunity for a catch-up with residents in an informal and friendly atmosphere,” Councillor Ireland said.

“The council values the importance of talking to residents and hearing their ideas, stories or concerns they may have about particular issues in their locality.

“Councillors also plan to visit other localities across the shire in coming months.”

For those who cannot attend the events but want to share their suggestions or ideas, the council’s online Resident Reach program also provides an opportunity to connect with councillors.

Residents can ask questions, share information about their locality and their ideas or tell stories about their local community.

For more information, visit getinvolved.livingstone.qld.gov.au/.