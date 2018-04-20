Asleep at the wheel and three times the limit

HE WAS asleep behind the wheel, with no intention of leaving his driveway.

But after downing a few drinks Christopher David Tysoe was, in the eyes of the law, in no fit state to be in charge of a vehicle.

The Gracemere man had a blood alcohol content almost three times the legal limit, and pleaded guilty to the offence in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday.

Police prosecutor Jess King said officers on patrol on April 1 saw Tysoe's LandCruiser sitting in a driveway with the headlights on and ignition running.

Tysoe was asleep in the driver's seat, hands on the steering wheel.

When police turned the ignition off and Tysoe stepped out of the vehicle he was unsteady on his feet.

After blowing over the limit in a roadside breath test, a second reading at the station revealed he had a blood alcohol content of 0.149.

The court heard the 48-year-old had an "unenviable” record of traffic offences including imprisonment for driving while disqualified.

However, defence lawyer Allan Grant said that offence was more than a decade old.

Mr Grant said Tysoe had been sitting in the car with the air conditioning and music running after an argument with his partner.

He said there was no intent to drive anywhere.

"At least he had the sense on this occasion not to drive the vehicle and to put anyone's life in danger,” he said.

Mr Grant said Tysoe, a mobile diesel fitter by trade, now faced an uncertain future at work due to the loss of his licence.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said Tysoe's "poor” traffic record had improved in the past 10 years.

Tysoe was convicted and fined $750, disqualified from driving for four months.