Aspen Lad lights up track in jump-out heat

BRILLIANT Rockhampton young speedster Aspen Lad indicated his connections will be in for a prosperous festive season with an effortless win in a Callaghan Park jump-out heat on Monday.

Ridden by his regular companion, the jockey Natalea Summers, the flashy chestnut flyer endowed with significant white markings, scorched over the 530m distance of the straight track heat.

Aspen Lad (ch g 3 Bagger Vance – Sonador Rose x Captain Sonador), stopped the clock watch at 28.11 seconds, winning untouched by Summers by about 10 lengths.

Trained by Darryl Johnston, Aspen Lad is an exciting prospect and on Monday’s effort, it seems if anything he has strengthened from his recent spell.

From just five career starts, Aspen Lad won on three occasions last season in juvenile company at Townsville, Cairns and Mackay.

He was spelled after a very creditable unplaced effort on a heavy track at the Sunshine Coast on July 11.

Known around the stables as “Harry”, he has been entered for his likely comeback race at Mackay on Thursday.

Aspen Lad has been allocated top weight of 59kg in a $30K QTIS 3YO Handicap (1100m).

Endorsing the strength of numbers in young horses being trained in Rockhampton, some 11 of the 13 entries for the Mackay race are from that centre.

Speaking of Summers, the popular and gifted horsewoman dubbed the “Longshot Queen”, did just that at Callaghan Park TAB races on Tuesday, winning on outsider Jetintoit.

Trained by Ross Shannon at that track, Jetintoit started at the lucrative odds of $31.00 when taking out the Book Your Function at Callaghan Park BM 55 Handicap (1600m).

Brisbane jockey Brad Stewart was in fine form at Sunday’s well-attended Christmas at Callaghan Park TAB race meeting, landing a winning treble.

These were aboard Jamie McConachy’s Lastofthe Mohicans ($3.10); his father the Deagon trainer Neville Stewart’s Halcyon Days ($9.50) and Darling Downs trainer Troy Pascoe’s Courting Verity ($1.95).

The win on Love Conquers All Gelding Halcyon Days in the $30K Dick Sullivan Memorial 3YO Maiden (1100m) brought about a reverse role for its owner Michael Maxworthy.

Maxworthy is widely known and applauded for his role as a Brisbane race day presenter on SKY Racing but on Sunday he was the one being interviewed and presented with the winning trophy.

Maxworthy’s skills in racing are diverse as in a “previous life” he was the long-time anchorman on Brisbane Radio TAB before moving to Singapore to become the official race broadcaster.

Halcyon Days went one better for Maxworthy than his stablemate Broken Hero, which came in second for the same combination behind John Wigginton’s Aerial Combat in another QTIS 3YO at Callaghan Park on the previous Tuesday.

A sizeable number of Rockhampton horses have been entered for the Townsville Turf Club’s meeting on Saturday featuring the finals of the Coral Coast Series.

Rockhampton will be represented in all three feature $50K races – the Coral Coast Cup (1609m), Lightning (1000m) and the Queen of the Coast Fillies and Mares (1400m).

Leading trainer Adrian Coome has his in-form mare Buffy, the winner of her last three starts, entered for both Townsville and Doomben races on Saturday.

After a very busy week with two TAB race meetings, the Rockhampton Jockey Club has a short break with racing resuming at Callaghan park on Saturday, December 5.