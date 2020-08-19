ASPIRE CQ: Brahman Week time for Rocky to play CQ ace cards

Warren Acutt says the Brahman Week Stud sales in October are the perfect time to showcase Rockhampton as CQ’s capital. Pic Mark Cranitch.

ROCKHAMPTON needs to re-establish its title as the capital of Central Queensland and strengthen its claim as the Beef Capital of Australia.

Back in March 2019 at a Futures CQ presentation it was mentioned that Rockhampton needed to re-establish its position as the capital of Central Queensland, even though in the same presentation it was said that Queensland is being seen now more than ever as divided into just two parts, the south east corner and then the rest.

Who gave Rockhampton this title, when was it lost, and why is it now important to regain it?

Rockhampton used to be the second major city in Queensland.

Even before federation in 1901, there were calls for the state of Queensland to be split into two or three parts, with Rockhampton being the touted capital of a newly created state.

I believe Kenmore House on the Mater Hospital grounds was the proposed residence of the State Governor if one such separation plan had come to fruition.

Thus, at times Rockhampton could quite rightfully claim a capital status.

Also, distance and rail made Rockhampton more accessible than Brisbane for a lot of people living in regional Queensland, particularly those in western Queensland.

This, for a long time, helped Rockhampton to grow economically and size wise as it was a major service centre for the sale and distribution of all sorts of products.

Also, having the Mount Morgan mine down the road didn’t hurt Rockhampton’s ambitions either.

As roads improved, rail faded, other towns grew in size, and airports became more common out west, distance became less of an ally to Rockhampton and its importance as a major service centre diminished.

Not having a deep-water port right on its doorstep was another impediment as the ships got bigger (along with the Fitzroy River sand bars).

In time, did it really matter to anyone if you claimed to be the capital of Central Queensland? After all, CQ isn’t defined on a map.

The perception is that it is shrinking in size anyway as Mackay and Bundaberg look more north and south respectively and no person or council has to swear allegiance to it anyway, so what did it matter to claim capital status or not.

Plus, those west of the Drummond Range possibly felt little reciprocal connection to Rockhampton anyway.

So why want a now arguably minor title back and why now?

There is currently an uneasiness in travelling from a non-over populated region to a capital city.

COVID-19 has a significant number of people rethinking where they holiday, and even using public transport.

It’s not just people living outside heavily populated centres.

Those living in capital cities themselves are looking for somewhere less populated to visit, even re-locate too.

Being a reasonable sized city with good services (health, education, cultural and internet) is more desirable now than six months ago.

In any case, what are people in capital cities really now forsaking?

Vibrancy has diminished along with the appearance of international entertainers.

Opportunities are shrinking as COVID-19 restrictions bite harder on their economies where tourism and hospitality are major job creators.

While housing affordability is still sky high compared to regional centres.

The aces of vibrancy, opportunity and affordability are now in Central Queensland’s hand. Okay, as Meatloaf might sing, two out of three ain’t bad.

But hey, Rockhampton’s Food and Wine Festival is going ahead and vibrancy isn’t just an artificially created bustling pub scene; it can be enjoying brunch in Emu Park after checking out the Bell Park markets, it’s at the time a state of the individuals mind.

Central Queensland needs to be promoting these aces and Rockhampton needs to remind everyone, residents and outsiders, that Rockhampton is the main city in CQ and Beef Capital of Australia.

A major opportunity to start doing this is October’s Brahman Week Stud sales.

The world’s biggest multi-vendor single breed sale.

Where sale price records are tipped to be broken, despite the COVID-19 challenges to be overcome.

Rockhampton should make more of this annual opportunity than it has for a number of years. From welcome signs attached to the Brahman bull statues at the city entrances, to a live stream of the sale shown at Riverside Park (after all not everyone can attend the sale arena this year) and the sale of merchandise that highlights Rockhampton as the host city for this world-famous sale.

Imagine the national publicity if sale records are broken.

Publicity to piggy-back the other opportunities CQ offers despite the bleak forecasts for Australia.

CQ has a great story, a story that offers opportunity, affordability and vibrancy in a somewhat bleak time.

Whilst these cards are in our hands, they need to be played to win the hearts of those outside CQ and within it.

The CQ story needs to be better told for Queensland to be seen as consisting of at least three parts (not two), south, north and central.

By Rockhampton doing its bit to act like a capital city, including really connecting with all the parts that make up CQ, with bold statements that attest to this unity, it will go a long way to giving Central Queensland a strong identity.

An identity that due to its mining and agriculture strength’s has real clout to generate more positive outcomes for CQ.