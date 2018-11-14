ASPIRE CQ: Community rallies to help drought relief

PITCHING IN: Tony Cook and Jamie Miller prepare for Stomp the Crack , a nine-hour drought relief fundraiser held at The Great Western Hotel on Sunday.

PITCHING IN: Tony Cook and Jamie Miller prepare for Stomp the Crack , a nine-hour drought relief fundraiser held at The Great Western Hotel on Sunday. Jann Houley

SOMETHING special happened on Sunday that nearly didn't, and hopefully it can continue.

The event started about 4am with Brendan O'Rourke's sound guys setting up. The Rockhampton Grammar School bus arrived about 10am with about 15 volunteers, who Stewart Norford had organised to help set up chairs and tables, and Cressy Tennis Club members wandered in to lend any help that The Great Western Hotel owner Colin Bowden needed.

At 11am, a minute silence was held in honour of those who had served and to acknowledge the 100th anniversary of the Armistice

Not long after, the first band arrived along with ladies from the local QCWA committee that Capricornia division president, Margaret Laughton organised.

4RO's Aaron Stevens arrived wearing a coat, Russell Leonard in a bright shirt wasn't too far behind, and they started going through the run-down for the day.

Wade Mann appeared with the additional security staff he offered at no charge.

WIN Television's Michael Smith positioned to welcome the bands as they arrived during the day.

The gates opened at 11.30am, and the first of the crowd made their way in. Keith Walters, still conducting sound checks with the first band, Eagle Rox, assured everything would be right for a noon start.

At 12.02pm Aaron introduced Wade to do the Welcome to Country. Stomp the Crack began and for the next nine and a half hours there would be back-to-back musical performances, mixed with Russell's charity auctions, which would result in just over $13,500 being raised for the QCWA Drought Appeal.

What was special about the day is that all these individuals, including some 40 performers, 34 business owners (including naming sponsor, McDonald's CQ operators), all genuinely came together with the audience, as one, to support a cause: to help those affected by the prolonged drought.

The community that is the Beef Capital showed they cared. But it nearly didn't happen.

The night before, the venue, The Great Western Hotel, had to be evacuated.

CQ performer Rhonda Janes took the stage at the Great Western Hotel. Warren Acutt

An electricity pole outside the hotel had caught fire, the jumping flames threatened the hotel, and once the fire was put out it was thought it would be two days before power could be restored. Fortunately, a local electrician was able to get it fixed before midnight. Thank you Josh Fuller.

Eagle Rox, Velocity, Bordaline, Leonie Wheeler, TnD, Jason and the Mick, Bradley Hall Band, Jag and the Rollers + Chenai, Tony Cook, Aristokatz, Rhonda Janes + friends, and Gravity all gave freely of their time and talent, demonstrating the diversity and richness of local music.

Actually, the Bradley Hall Band is from Western Australia, and on hearing about Stomp the Crack asked to be involved and the crowd certainly appreciated their appearance. Again, another special Sunday moment.

It would be a pity if the special moments just ended around 9.30pm last Sunday night. Quite possibly most of these bands would willingly and freely unite again to support a good cause.

Maybe government funding could be made available through Regional Arts Funds to take versions of Stomp the Crack on tour of Central Queensland to not just raise more money for the drought appeal but, also the spirits of those affected by it.

Those who attended Sunday's performance I'm sure would attest to the quality of the performers.

Money for food is needed for the body, music can be good for one's soul. "Dear Music, thanks for always clearing my head, healing my heart, and lifting my spirits.”

Imagine a music train from Rockhampton to Longreach, with gig stops along the way, could do to lift spirits. Is there a politician interested in making something like this happen?