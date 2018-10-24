ASPIRE CQ: Concert is music to the ears

GENEROUS PERFORMERS: CQ performer Rhonda Janes is one local artist who will take to the stage at the Great Western Hotel for drought relief.

"OH, Rocky we love you, oh Rocky you're our kind of town, the place I was born in, the place I'll be settling down.”

I think that was the opening lyrics to a jingle for the Rockhampton Permanent Building Society back in the 1970s. I'm sure some of you remember it and some may even know the rest of the lyrics.

With great imagery of Rockhampton, and plenty of repetition on the one commercial television (RTQ) and radio station (4RO) at the time, that jingle was a powerful marketing tool. As evident by being able to recall part of it some 40-plus years later and who it was for, even though I don't think the business name was included in the lyrics.

Last week I sat in on the recording of the Emmaus School song by its choir of about 30. It was written by three staff members years ago and I'm sure many past Emmaus students still know the first verse: Long is the journey and hard is the ground, our weary feet on the highway sound, footsteps behind follow close through the night, joining us then at the end in the light.

Powerful words. The song may not be considered by the writers or the school as a marketing tool. However, the song does encourage a strong emotional connection to be maintained by present and past students, as well as staff, with the school and its values. Marketeers strive for that association with their brands.

I got thinking about how powerful music is while helping organise the Beef Capital Cares Drought Appeal Concert. Monday morning on the radio the announcer talked about how Australian music artists have willingly provided, royalty free, the recording rights to one of their songs to be included on a compilation double album, Drought Relief, to raise funds for young Australians affected by drought.

Here in Rocky, the place I was born in, we have local musicians, and even a couple of out-of-towners, willing to play at a drought fundraiser concert. So many in fact, that the original four-hour concert has blown out to nine hours. Terrific value as the ticket price has remained at $29. Children 17 years and under accompanied by an adult are free.

The Beef Capital Cares Drought Appeal concert will hopefully raise tens of thousands of dollars for the QCWA Drought Appeal, provide a great platform for these artists to build their fan base, and be one cracker of a day for everyone involved.

But what will be that emotional connection that one remembers the next day or 40 years from now? After all it's not the first, or the last, time that musicians have performed for free at charity events and a paying audience turned up for a good cause.

Idealistically, I hope that we can importantly reflect on November 11, 2018, not only as the 100th anniversary of the Armistice which ended the First World War, but a day Rockhampton showed that being the Beef Capital of Australia is more than a tri-annual expo and bull statues, it's giving back to those in their time of need. Maybe a song might get written about it. Oh, Rocky a region that proudly wears the Beef Crown...

Tickets are available now, visit www.Rockhamptontickets.com.au

- Warren Acutt