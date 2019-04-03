ASPIRE CQ: Vote change would do the trick

BETWEEN the time I submit this column and it is read, a Federal Budget will be outlined and an election date possibly announced.

Then for the next six or seven Saturdays we will be bombarded with "don't trust them” advertising and lots of Clayton's (remember the drink you have when you're not having a drink) election promises - the promises you make when not making a promise.

It is easy to understand why people switch off to election advertising and/or choose an alternative to the main parties to highlight their frustration.

Is there a better way? What if voting wasn't compulsory? Would that change the way the parties campaign?

Of course, the fear is that if voting is made not compulsory a minority of Australians will determine the make-up of the government.

And look at how many votes are needed for some senators to get appointed!

So how might the campaigning change if voting was optional? Likely it would force the advertiser (candidate) to make two calls of action - please vote and vote for me.

Relying on the Australian Electoral Commission advertisements calling for people to register and then to vote could be erroneous if voting was optional -considering about 9% of those registered to vote didn't bother at the last federal election despite it being compulsory.

At just under 91 per cent, the turnout rate was the lowest since the introduction of compulsory voting in 1924. I suspect that might change six to seven Saturdays from now though.

Imagine a candidate feeling compelled to justify why you should vote and then how. Then, what if the Federal Government gave each candidate for the House of Representatives $60,000 for their campaign and that was all they could spend?

No donors allowed and if it were established that donations had been accepted, automatic dismissal if elected and imprisonment whether elected or not.

Make the $60,000 payable only if the candidate gets more than 5% of the vote, in order to avoid more people wanting to run for election than vote in it.

Have we now got the makings of an interesting six weeks of campaigning? Would balance-minded independents be more likely to stand knowing that the odds of winning are no longer nearly insurmountable?

Could we end up with a better government or would it be worse? We will never know. No matter which major party wins, and how much more of their primary vote they lose to the minor parties and independents, the present system, despite its glaring faults, suits them and they won't change it.

Despite this and because of this, it is important you take an active interest in the election and decide on the candidate who is most likely going to truly fight for the values you hold. To not take an active interest - not make a valid, informed vote - damages the democracy we should so highly value.

Try to look past the negativity and the fluff of this campaign to the core of the candidate. Hopefully some will dare to expose theirs. The more attention we pay to how we are governed the better we are governed.