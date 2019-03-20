ASPIRE CQ: Youngsters our change agents

WHEN DO WE WANT IT: Rockhampton State High School Year 11 student Indianna Brydon is joined by students and others in a march to demand action on climate change.

WHEN DO WE WANT IT: Rockhampton State High School Year 11 student Indianna Brydon is joined by students and others in a march to demand action on climate change. Allan Reinikka ROK150319aclimate

ABOUT 40 local youth skipped school to protest about lack of government action on climate change.

Should we congratulate or criticise them? If local youth were to skip school to protest the State Government's seemingly obstructive actions towards Adani, would your opinion differ?

It shouldn't in my opinion, I would congratulate either protest. The freedom and willingness of our youth to peacefully demonstrate an interest in government, environment and the economy is a sign of a healthy democracy. In fact, we should be encouraging not just our youth to protest about it but with social issues particularly, enable them to do something about it, not rely or wait on the actions of others.

I was made aware of Substation33, an electronic waste recycling facility in Logan. Instead of sending your old computers, monitors, printers, televisions, and sound systems to the dump to become landfill they recycle them. Pull them apart and reuse what they can, or repurpose bits into other products. Products like flooded road warning signs, electric bikes, mobile charging stations, 3D printers and a vertical garden control system. Sounds very technical, requiring a skilled workforce, which it does, but it is a training facility also, particularly for the long-term unemployed. Giving them skills that dramatically improves their prospects for employment.

How many "building better communities” boxes is Substation33 ticking: decrease waste, protect the environment, improve chances of employment, innovation, mentor support, collaboration with local businesses, provide individuals a sense of purpose? Why isn't there a Substation33 in the Capricorn region?

Perhaps our local youth can address this.

On April 16 to 17 a YINC is being held at the SmartHub Rockhampton. YINC is a full-on two-day workshop, conducted by Young Change Agents, on turning ideas of our youth into reality. Not just any ideas, ideas that can benefit society, locally or globally. Being in the school holidays it's in their time, they don't have to skip school but they might have to say no to some part-time work. So, the participants need to be committed, as well as have a social issue and idea to solve that they feel strongly about. They'll need some friends who feel likewise about the issue, as they are going to need help in putting together a business case for the idea and validate it to their peers. For example, if a group did want to see an e-waste facility like Substation33 in the region, explain the who, what, when, why and how of its set-up and operation. Research how much e-waste is generated each year, what happens to it now, what management structure is needed to manage it, how do you finance it and market it, what legal ramifications you need to be aware of, as well as the risks. YINC provides continual mentor support over the two days to keep the participants on track but this is their project, they're driving it, they've got to ask for directions when needed.

If you know some local youth who could be interested in basically creating a social enterprise (enable them to actually do something about a social issue they feel strongly about), and there should be at least 40 from Rockhampton, tell them not to wait for an invitation but demonstrate their initiative and indicate why they should be there by answering the questions on this link: https://youngchangeagents.typeform.com/to/Q78f8Y