Aspiring CQ models given the chance of a lifetime

AMY Booth has been given the chance to reach for the stars and achieve her goal of becoming a professional model.

The 15-year-old Gracemere girl was one of seven girls to be accepted into the 2019 Elite Avenue Rockhampton Model Mentor Scholarship Program, which was announced January 1.

The program runs for 12 months with monthly training fees waived.

Ms Booth, who attends Rockhampton State High School, said modelling and fashion was in her blood and what she was born to do.

"I have always had the passion for fashion and I am always striking a pose,” she said.

"My dream when I was little was to sing, dance and be on stage in the spotlight. When I turned 10 I wanted to be a model.

"I always watch a lot of fashion shows and I kind of just fell in love with it.”

She said her mother, Theresa Booth, tagged her in the post for the scholarship on Elite Avenue's Facebook page.

"My mum saw it on Facebook and she tagged me in it, I was like what is this,” she said.

The post sparked Ms Booth's intrigue and without hesitation she entered into the online competition.

Aspiring models were to follow a set of social media rules to be considered for the scholarship: like this page (Elite Avenue), share this post and post a picture of yourself.

Ms Booth said she was speechless when she found out she had been selected as one of the recipients for the scholarship, "I think I nearly cried”.

"I stayed up super late to see if I made it and mum walked in and told me the good news,” she said.

"I just cried my eyes out in enjoyment.

"I thought it was a prank but then I realised it was true. I didn't know what to say, I was speechless.”

She said she wants to learn as much as she possibly can throughout the program with Elite Avenue.

"Firstly, I would like to know how to walk properly,” she said.

"This is a good opportunity to learn as much as I possibly can about modelling.

"I am nervous but I always say to myself don't be nervous, there will be other girls there doing the same as you. You just have to have fun with it.”

Her advice to other girls trying to get into the modelling world is to "always believe in yourself and apply for everything”.

"It's not always going to be there super quickly, it takes time and a lot of practice,” she said.

"Always believe in yourself, that's the main thing. Never doubt yourself by saying you're not good enough because everyone is talented and beautiful.

"You can always reach your dreams, even if it is modelling.”