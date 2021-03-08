Aspiring fire-fighter ‘unable to leave the property’

A young woman with depression, who aspires to be a fire-fighter, failed to report to police on three occasions.

Chyanne Judd, 20, pleaded guilty on March 1 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to three breaches of bail.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd said police attended Judd’s unit on February 26 for other matters and asked why she failed to report.

He said Judd told police she had been unable to leave the property for some time, but would not elaborate.

Defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson said the unemployed woman had completed the interview process to become a firefighter with Queensland Fire and Emergency Services after having volunteered with a rural fire brigade.

He said the former Kirwan State High School student had spent five days in the watch-house after breaching bail due to a breakdown in accommodation.

Magistrate Cameron Press ordered Judd be convicted and not further punished.

Convictions were recorded.

He adjourned her other charges to March 26.