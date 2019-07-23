Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kurt De Luis has been bailed with strict conditions.
Kurt De Luis has been bailed with strict conditions.
Rugby League

Aspiring NRL star accused of sexual assault at party

by Mark Morri, Gary Hamilton-Irvine
23rd Jul 2019 3:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ASPIRING NRL star has been granted bail after being charged with the sexual assault of a Sydney teenager on the weekend.

Police allege Canterbury Cup player Kurt De Luis sexually assaulted the 18-year-old at a party in the early hours of Saturday morning at a home in Oatlands.

It's alleged De Luis and some other men invited the alleged victim and some other women back to the address after meeting them at a local hotel.

After receiving information about the alleged assault, detectives arrested a 23-year-old man at the Oatlands home yesterday morning.

He was taken to Castle Hill Police Station and charged with two counts of sexual intercourse without consent, and four counts of sexually touching another person without consent.

Magistrate Andrew Miller granted De Luis bail on Tuesday with strict conditions including to report to police once daily, not to be absent from his residence between 7pm and 7am daily, not to consume alcohol or drugs, to surrender his passport and not to contact or go near the victim.

Mr Miller warned De Luis if he were to breach his bail conditions he would likely remain in custody until his case had been dealt with in court.

"This matter will not go to trial probably until late next year," he warned De Luis.

The matter has been adjourned until September 19.

While De Luis is yet to debut in the NRL, he featured in a preseason match for the Manly Sea Eagles playing at prop earlier this year.

His current side, Blacktown Workers, are the feeder team for the Manly Sea Eagles.

More Stories

blacktown workers canterbury cup kurt de luis manly sea eagles nrl
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    CQ mum abandoned by insurance company on overseas trip

    premium_icon CQ mum abandoned by insurance company on overseas trip

    Travel AMBER Stewart's friends reach out to raise desperately needed funds after the Yeppoon photographer was admitted to a Bangkok hospital

    Problem youths: Are kids out of control at Stockland?

    premium_icon Problem youths: Are kids out of control at Stockland?

    News 'As a female I felt intimidated, alone and was left shaking.'

    • 23rd Jul 2019 3:00 PM
    Meet the Aussie digger cooking for an army

    premium_icon Meet the Aussie digger cooking for an army

    News Sleeping rough, trench digging, and keeping guard all in a days work

    TMR says boaties were notified of harbour works

    premium_icon TMR says boaties were notified of harbour works

    News Transport Department has responded to boaties' concerns