Aspiring optometrist ecstatic with top OP result

Abbie Hopkinson celebrated Schoolies at New York, where she saw some of her favourite Broadway.

AN EMERALD student was “extremely happy” to see her OP results on the weekend, after staying up until midnight to get a first glimpse.

Abbie Hopkinson was one of the few students in the region to receive an OP 2 after finishing Year 12 at Marist College.

The 17-year-old said she was stoked with her result after her prediction suggested a score between two and five.

“My prediction was a two to five but I was surprised to be at the higher end,” she said.

Abbie and her friends skyped late Friday night so they could all view their scores together.

“I was both nervous and excited the whole day on Friday waiting for midnight,” she said.

“We were ecstatic to finally see them as it’s been a month since graduation.”

The next morning she was joined by her family to celebrate with waffles for breakfast.

Abbie would like to study a Bachelor of Vision Science at Queensland University of Technology and pursue a career in optometry.

Her mum Liz said she was proud of her daughter, who had always shown commitment towards achieving her goals.

“She has been driven and focused on achieving the very best outcomes possible,” she said.

“We are extremely proud of all that she has achieved and are looking forward to what the future holds for her.”

Another Martist College student, Jacob Devine also scored an outstanding result, with an OP 1.

Marist College Emerald congratulated Jacob on their Facebook page.

CQ News has tried to contact Jacob but has been unsuccessful so far.