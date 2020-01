Generic photo of woman being attacked

A WOMAN has been assaulted and her handbag stolen in broad daylight in North Rockhampton.

The incident was reported to police at 11.46am.

The woman attended a shop on Bridge St to report the incident.

Police were chasing the alleged male offender who is believed to be known to police however their attempts were unsuccessful.

He was sighted in the PCYC car park and was believed to be riding a pushbike.