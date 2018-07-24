Menu
A 13-year-old was charged with assault after allegedly ‘using a straw to fire a chip, hitting her in the face’.
Crime

Teen charged with assault after firing Maccas chip at woman

by Greg Wilford
24th Jul 2018 2:54 PM

A TEENAGE boy has been charged with assault after he allegedly used a straw to fire a chip at a woman in a London McDonald's.

It was alleged the chip hit the other customer's face, sparking a bust up between three of the boy's friends and four young women, which spilled outside, The Sun reports.

Cops spent months investigating before charging the 13-year-old with assaulting a woman "by using a straw to fire a chip, hitting her in the face".

 

Teen charged with assaulting a woman “by using a straw to fire a chip, hitting her in the face”.

 

However the case was dropped after two magistrate hearings ended when the boy accepted a caution. His mum said it was a waste of money and insisted he actually fired a bit of the straw's wrapper at a pal.

She said: "It's ridiculous. I tried to put a chip in a McDonald's straw. It doesn't fit."

Police said the boy's three friends, all 13, were also charged with assault over the bust-up at the Broadway shopping centre, Hammersmith, West London, in November.

One pleaded guilty, one was referred for a caution and the third is awaiting trial.

This originally appeared on The Sun and is reproduced with permission.

