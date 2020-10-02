Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Prison officers have walked off the job after claims of repeated staff assaults and ‘inaction’ from Queensland Corrective Services.
Prison officers have walked off the job after claims of repeated staff assaults and ‘inaction’ from Queensland Corrective Services.
Crime

Assault claims: Prison lockdown as staff walk off job

by Thomas Chamberlin
2nd Oct 2020 11:35 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Prison officers have walked off the job at Brisbane Correctional Centre after claims of repeated staff assaults and "inaction" from Queensland Corrective Services.

The jail has been locked down with prisoners placed in their rooms as it continues to operate with skeleton staff.

Staff have walked out of Brisbane Correctional Centre this morning
Staff have walked out of Brisbane Correctional Centre this morning

"There is no deterrent for prisoners who assault staff," a prison officer said.

"Refusal by the department to place prisoners on max security orders

"Members believe that the department have accepted the fact that being assaulted at work is part of the job,"

"But nobody deserves that".

Queensland Corrective Services have been contacted for comment.

Originally published as Assault claims: Prison lockdown as staff walk off job

assault brisbane correctional centre crime prison

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COURT LIST: People due in Rocky Magistrates today

        Premium Content COURT LIST: People due in Rocky Magistrates today

        Crime The Rockhampton Magistrates Court court list for Friday, October 2.

        MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you might have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you might have missed

        News Where we fill you in on the biggest stories you might have missed yesterday.

        LETTERS: Water quality regulations abandoned

        Premium Content LETTERS: Water quality regulations abandoned

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Third application for next stages of housing estate at coast

        Premium Content Third application for next stages of housing estate at coast

        Property This application includes the earthworks for stages 6A and 7 and is valued at...