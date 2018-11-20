Menu
Generic stock photo domestic violence. Photo Contributed
Crime

Assault convictions after partner accused him of infidelity

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
20th Nov 2018 2:00 AM
SHE accused him of cheating and pushed him, but it was his reaction that landed a Rocky man before Judge Michael Burnett 21 months later.

Stephen Wayne George, 48, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton District Court on November 13 to two charges of assault.

Crown prosecutor Megan Jones said George had been in a de facto relationship with the victim for three years when they got into an argument one night and George's mobile went off.

"She accused him of infidelity,” she said.

Ms Jones said George told her to "shut up” and "stop being stupid”.

The woman then pushed George who reacted by placing a hand over her mouth and the other around her neck.

The argument continued and George punched the victim.

Defence barrister Jordan Ahlstrand said George, a grand father, was no longer in a relationship with the victim.

He said police files showed George had called triple zero many times about acts towards him during the three-year relationship.

The court heard both called police on this occasion.

Mr Ahsltrand said George, who has worked as a truck driver and currently for Queensland Rail responsible for machinery operations and track maintenance, had three long-term defacto relationships prior to his relationship with the victim.

George's criminal history had some minor drug offences in 2006/07.

Judge Burnett ordered George to pay $2000 in fines.

"This is a largely out of character event,” he said.

