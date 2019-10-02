Menu
Police car generic.
Assault victim hits cop cars and swears at witness

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
2nd Oct 2019 3:00 PM
SUFFERING from pain every day of his life after a serious assault, a former construction worker was seen drunk, swearing and punching police cars.

Russell Flesher, 56, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court Friday, September 20, to committing public nuisance.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said Flesher was seen punching the cars parked along Bolsover St at 12.20pm on July 31.

He said Flesher then turned towards the informant and yelled “f--- off”.

Flesher was arrested. No damage was found on any of the police cars.

Lawyer Jack Blackburn said Flesher was the victim of a serious assault in 2016 that caused a significant brain injury.

Flesher was fined $250.

