Assaults partner, takes off with weapons, dumps rifle Assaults partner, takes off with weapons, dumps rifle

A MAN who assaulted his partner and left with an arm full of weapons dumped a shortened firearm before police caught up with him.

Tyson Coffison, 20, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton ­Magistrates Court on ­December 16 to one count of common assault, one of ­possessing a knife in a public place, possessing a shortened firearm, wilful damage and possessing a billy club.

The court heard the­ ­offending on October 2 ­included $3,910 damage to a Department of Housing ­residence.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said Coffison’s four-page criminal record was littered with serious offences including unlawful use of a motor vehicle, enter premise and commit indictable offences, serious assault of police, robbery and arson.

He was on parole for the robbery and arson at the time of the firearm incident.

Defence lawyer Caitlin Shannon-Dear said Coffison had a serious problem with methamphetamines and he had previously been assisted by his father in rehabilitating.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke read out the details of the October 2 offending ahead of sentencing Coffison to a nine-month ­prison term with parole ­eligibility on January 2, 2020.

The offending started when Coffison called his partner a ‘cheating s---’ while they were at Stockland Rockhampton.

When they returned home, she went to the bedroom to ­ignore Coffison and he punched her in the thigh which left a visible bruise.

The woman then told ­Coffison to leave the house, to which he retaliated by ­grabbing her by the shoulders and pushing her to the ground, screaming at her that she was a whore and a ‘s---’.

“You kept on pushing her down each time she tried to stand up,” Mr Clarke said.

Coffison ripped the ­bathroom door of its hinges during the ordeal.

He wrapped an electrical cord around his neck and threatened to self harm, before making the threat: “if you call the police I will bash you up and put you in hospital.”

Coffison then wrapped a shortened firearm in a blanket and put it in a bag before ­leaving.

When police caught up with him, he had a 20cm knife and a billy club.

Coffison told police where he disposed of the firearm and they were able to retrieve it.

“You have a very very poor attitude towards people you are in a relationship with,” Mr Clarke said.

Convictions were recorded.