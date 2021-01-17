Association makes call on 2021 Rocky Eisteddfod

The 2021 Rockhampton Eisteddfod has been cancelled due to constantly changing restrictions associated with COVID. Photo: Jann Houley

The 2021 Rockhampton Eisteddfod has been cancelled.

A post on the Rockhampton Eisteddfod Association’s website today outlined why the decision was taken.

“After hours of deliberation and soul searching the management committee reluctantly agreed that regrettably the 2021 eisteddfod be cancelled,” it read.

“Unlike normal events at the theatre, the difficulties of having to deal with around 80 different sessions across two venues over four weeks while complying with constantly changing COVID restrictions are too great.”

The eisteddfod, which features piano, instrumental, dance, vocal and speech and drama sections, was to run from April 29 to May 29.

It is held at the Pilbeam Theatre and the Walter Reid Cultural Centre.

Last year’s eisteddfod was also cancelled due to COVID.

