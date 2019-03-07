Aston Martin reveals Vanquish Vision concept at Geneva show

ASTON Martin sprung a surprise at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show, presenting three mid-engine supercars alongside its ultimate track-focused Valkyrie.

Rival marques such as McLaren and Ferrari expected the British brand to present a new mid-engine supercar at Geneva.

But showgoers were wowed by a trio of debut vehicle that fired a warning shot at the world's top supercar brands.

Aston Martin revealed the Vanquish Vision Concept to take on the likes of Lamborghini's Huracan Evo and the new Ferrari F8 Tributo, cars that sell for about $500,000 in Australia. Powered by a mid-mounted V6 turbo engine of Aston's own design (with undisclosed outputs), the slinky-looking Vanquish finished in green paint is built on a bonded aluminium frame, as used by Italian rivals.

The model is expected share showroom space with the V12-powered Valkyrie hypercar when it goes on sale in 2022.

Aston Martin Vanquish Vision concept is set to be a mid-engined Ferrari hunter.

Those cars will be split by a new model blending the Valkyrie's carbon chassis and aero know-how with a cheaper V6 engine similar to what's in the back of the Vanquish.

Touted as a £1 million ($1.86m plus taxes) proposition to take on the likes of McLaren's Senna, the mid-range Aston Martin AM-RB 003 represents the third model developed as part of an alliance between the automotive brand and Formula 1's Red Bull Racing.

The silver-coloured concept is expected to contribute hybrid know-how to a program which could beat challenge Ferrari's claim as the marque with the closest link between road and track.

Aston Martin Vanquish Vision concept will have a mighty price tag when it goes on sale.

Aston Martin also presented the first road-going prototype for its $US3.2m ($4.5m) Valkyrie, an extreme machine motivated by a screaming 865kW V12 that can rev beyond 11,000rpm. That car will be joined by a track-only Valkyrie AMR-Pro version cut from the same cloth as the LaFerrari FXXK and McLaren P1 GTR which represent the ultimate circuit-honed vehicles sold by their respective brands.

The new mid-engine models join conventional front-engine vehicles such as the V8 Vantage, DB11 and DBS Superleggera in a growing range soon to include a high-riding DBX SUV to challenge Lamborghini's Urus.

Blossoming under the leadership of enigmatic chief executive Andy Palmer, the Aston Martin showroom of 2020 will look nothing like the ageing metal offered by the brand five years ago.