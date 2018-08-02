Astronomer explains the light mistaken for plane crash

MATT Barber didn't see the phenomenon that lit up the sky across Queensland on Wednesday night, but as a well-known amateur astronomer, he had a lot of calls from people asking what it might have been.

He says the light was most likely a meteor coming through the atmosphere and burning up but he could easily understand how people could have thought it was a plane going down.

"Absolutely, if it gets low enough into the atmosphere they can even be heard," Mr Barber said.

"There was one land near Gladstone not that long ago that rattled windows.

"A meteor can be anywhere from the size of a football to the size of a car.

"Most small ones burn for one or two seconds but something bigger can last longer and go over a bigger distance.

"It can depend on the angle too, but if this one burned for that long and covered that kind of distance, it must have been a good size."

Mr Barber runs astronomy nights at primary schools around the region on most weeks at this time of year.

He says looking at Saturn is always a crowd favourite.

"It's been at a really good angle to see the rings for the past couple of years," he said.

He said shooting stars - which are just tiny bits of dust and rock burning up in the earth's atmosphere - could be seen every minute or so away from town.

"It needs to be a bigger one to be seen in the lights of town," he said.