ASX inches higher, big bank hits record

The ASX gained ground for the third straight day, recording modest gains. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Nikki Short

The Australian sharemarket lifted for the third straight day, recording modest gains as iron ore stocks weighed on the market while Commonwealth Bank hit a record high.

The benchmark S&P/ASX200 index closed 0.22 per cent firmer at 7045.9 while the All Ordinaries Index added 0.15 per cent to 7276.

CommSec analyst Steve Daghlian said the local bourse last week rose by just 0.25 per cent — more than 2 per cent away from the record highs flirted with recently — and Monday’s choppy session had a flat start.

Iron ore miners were a drag after prices for the steelmaking commodity tumbled about 5 per cent on Friday, Mr Daghlian said.

Rio Tinto backtracked 2.15 per cent to $119.50, BHP erased 1.84 per cent to $46.87 and Fortescue slumped 4.17 per cent to $21.37.

OMG chief executive Ivan Tchourilov said it was a quiet beginning to the trading week, but the big four banks did some heavy lifting.

CBA climbed to a record close of $98.76, up 0.72 per cent, after reaching an intraday high of $99.16.

Commonwealth Bank shares have had a strong run of late, with analysts expecting them to pierce the psychologically significant $100 mark. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Sarah Matray

ANZ gained 0.57 per cent to $28.16, National Australia Bank firmed 0.68 per cent to $26.65 and Westpac rose 1.29 per cent to $25.98.

“Fund managers are currently overweight (on) good quality global banks, which includes Australia’s big four,” Mr Tchourilov said.

“The housing market continues to be well supported with little signs of things slowing in the near-term, which should enable the banks to increase dividend payout ratios and reward shareholders with higher returns.”

Mr Tchourilov said leading vaccine producer CSL had outperformed the broader market, finishing 1.75 per cent higher at $289.27.

“The share price has struggled since late last year when CSL announced they’d no longer be collaborating with the University of Queensland to develop a Covid vaccine, but it’s gained some momentum recently,” he said.

Authorities are again urging Australians to get vaccinated against Covid as the take-up rate remains alarmingly low. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Paul Jeffers

“There’s still high demand for their core products and with what’s going on in the world at the moment, this is unlikely to subside anytime soon.”

Travel stocks were weaker after the Victorian health department reported two Covid-19 cases in Melbourne’s north, then a further two cases.

“Any positive cases anywhere in Australia is the type of thing that just raises the chances of more travel restrictions,” Mr Daghlian said.



Sydney Airports dropped 1.54 per cent to $5.76, Flight Centre gave up 0.59 per cent to $15.14 and Qantas shed 0.42 per cent to $4.72.

But Corporate Travel Management gained 3.93 per cent to $20.11 after a broker upgrade, with Macquarie Research saying the company was highly levered to a recovery in the North American and Australia/New Zealand travel markets.

In company news, pokies maker Aristocrat Leisure booked a 73.5 per cent plunge in reported net profit for the six months to March 31 to $346.5m and declared an interim fully franked dividend of 15 cents per share, amounting to a $95.6m payout to shareholders.

Chief executive Trevor Croker said Aristocrat expected uncertain and volatile conditions to continue in the near term.

The company said its gaming business was supported in the half year by stronger than expected consumer sentiment and economic conditions in the US and Australia/New Zealand region, while its digital business had become a top five mobile games publisher in tier 1 western markets.

Shares in Aristocrat barely moved — inching 0.12 per cent higher to $40.70 — because many of the key figures were pre-released last week, when the stock rose 9 per cent, Mr Daghlian said.

Pre-paid cards company EML Payments slipped 1.48 per cent to $3.32 after plunging about 34 per cent last week when the Central Bank of Ireland raised regulatory concerns with EML’s Irish subsidiary PFS Card Services relating to anti-money laundering and counter terrorism financing.

Buy-now-pay-later provider Zip announced it was acquiring European BNPL outfit Twisto Payments and UAE-based market leader Spotii, companies in which it holds minority stakes.

Sydney-based Zip is already in the UK and US, and now moving into the Middle East and Europe. Picture: NCA NewsWire/John Gass

RBC Capital Markets said the acquisitions were not surprising but had “come quite quickly”, with completion flagged for the next two quarters.

Shares in Zip appreciated 0.85 per cent to $7.10 while larger rival Afterpay retreated 1.19 per cent to $91.89.

The Aussie dollar was buying 77.46 US cents, 54.69 British pence and 63.49 Euro cents in afternoon trade.

