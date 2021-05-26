ASX snaps four-day winning streak

The ASX fell for the first time in five sessions, weighed down by miners and market heavyweight CSL, while Melbourne’s cluster dented travel stocks. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Jeremy Piper

The Australian sharemarket closed lower after a subdued trading session, and while Commonwealth Bank hit a major milestone, investors in the company are warned a pullback could be on the cards.

The S&P/ASX200 closed 22.7 points or 0.32 per cent lower at 7092.5 while the All Ordinaries Index dipped 17.5 points or 0.24 per cent to 7331.6.

The local bourse was only marginally lower towards the close but suddenly plunged in the final moments of trade.

OMG chief executive Ivan Tchourilov said it was a very quiet session.

“Quarter-on-quarter GDP figures are out in the US tomorrow, so you’d expect markets to be relatively quiet leading into that, given how sensitive they are around anything that may impact growth, inflation and, in turn, interest rates,” Mr Tchourilov said.

CommSec analyst James Tao said the overnight lead from Wall Street was negative, but financial stocks helped to counter losses among resources stocks.

CBA breached $100 a share for the first time in intraday trade, climbing as high as $100.20 before finishing at $99.58, down five cents.

Commonwealth Bank shares briefly pierced $100.20 before closing lower. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Sarah Matray

Mr Tchourilov said the bank was trading about 85 per cent higher than the low it hit during the Covid-19 sell-off last year.

“Banks continue to show strength and the technical picture for CBA is very bullish,” he said.

“The $100 level is a key psychological barrier for the stock, so some consolidation around here wouldn’t surprise.”

ANZ added 0.18 per cent to $28.50, National Australia Bank eased 0.22 per cent to $26.82 and Westpac improved 0.27 per cent to $26.27.

According to CommSec, losses by BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue wiped out 18.15 points from the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index.

BHP slumped 2.38 per cent to $46.35, Rio Tinto slid 2.23 per cent to $118.74 and Fortescue gave up 2.3 per cent to $21.22.

OZ Minerals was a particularly weak performer, shedding 5 per cent to $23.50.

Another was bathroom products company Reece, which fell 3.25 per cent to $20.87.

Reece lost ground but didn’t make an announcement, although Ord Minnett listed the company in the 20 best performers of S&P/ASX 200 Index over past 90 days.

In the energy sector, Woodside Petroleum backtracked 1.09 per cent to $21.78 and Santos declined 0.89 per cent to $6.69 but Origin firmed 0.25 per cent to $4.08.

Biotech giant and ASX heavyweight CSL lost 1.06 per cent to $288.86.

Travel stocks were mostly lower as Melbourne’s COVID-19 cluster grew to 15.

Qantas retreated 0.85 per cent to $4.67, Flight Centre dropped 1.33 per cent to $14.89, Corporate Travel Management slipped 1.55 per cent to $20.36 and Sydney Airport eased 0.17 per cent to $5.78.

In the tech sector, buy-now-pay-later market leader Afterpay gained 0.87 per cent to $93.54, smaller rival Zip erased 1.8 per cent to $7.10, logistics software company Wisetech Global advanced 3.06 per cent to $27.94 and accounting software provider Xero lifted 1.5 per cent to $128.44.

Melbourne’s community transmission cluster hit travel stocks. Picture: Naomi Jellicoe

In company news, Fletcher Building updated its full-year guidance to the top end of its previous forecast range and announced a capital return to shareholders of up to $NZ300m ($A281m) through an on-market share buyback commencing next month.

Shares in the company improved 3.88 per cent to a three-and-a-half year high of $6.97.

Testing, inspection and certification business ALS Ltd, which services the mining and life sciences sectors, jumped 12.84 per cent to $12.30 after delivering a “resilient” full-year result, saying it was proceeding to voluntarily repay pandemic-related government subsidies in all countries where repayment mechanisms exist.

That includes $3m in Australia and $20.5m in Canada.

“The final dividend (was) well higher than what it produced a year ago as well,” Mr Tao said.



The Aussie dollar was fetching 77.77 US cents, 54.95 British pence and 63.54 Euro cents in afternoon trade.

Originally published as ASX snaps four-day winning streak