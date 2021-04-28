Menu
Crime

One person dead and two injured during ‘major incident’

by PHILLIPPA BUTT
28th Apr 2021 6:26 PM
At least one person is dead and two others have serious injuries as a major incident unfolds in a remote Territory town.

It's understood a fight may have broken out at the oval in the East Arnhem town of Yirrkala.

NT Police have confirmed at least one person is dead and a major incident has occurred.

Some reports are that weapons, such as axes, may have been involved.

Two people have been transported to the Gove District Hospital by St John Ambulance, who have returned to the site to help more people.

Those two people have serious injuries.

There are expected to be more people injured.

It's understood NT Police deputy commissioner Michael Murphy will be further briefed at 6pm.

Yirrkala is on the east coast of the Gove peninsula in north-east Arnhem Land, 18km south of Nhulunbuy.

Many people live intermittently between Yirrkala and surrounding homelands.

About 900 people live in Yirrkala.

