Police, emergency persons and drivers pictured at the scene of a multiple car accident on Gympie Road, Kedron, Brisbane. Picture: AAP Image/Josh Woning
Police, emergency persons and drivers pictured at the scene of a multiple car accident on Gympie Road, Kedron, Brisbane. Picture: AAP Image/Josh Woning
News

Pregnant woman involved in 10-vehicle crash

by Cloe Read, Thomas Morgan, Antonia O’Flaherty
10th Jan 2019 5:55 AM
A PREGNANT woman who was already on her way to hospital with contractions was one of four people taken by ambulance following a 10-vehicle crash at a busy intersection in Brisbane's north.

Emergency services were called about 5.50pm Wednesday to reports of a crash involving a truck and four other vehicles on Gympie Rd in Kedron. It was later confirmed 10 vehicles were involved in the accident.

 

The crash scene. Picture: AAP/Josh Woning
The crash scene. Picture: AAP/Josh Woning

 

One of the patients involved in the crash was a pregnant lady suffering from contractions who was already on her way to hospital, a QPS spokesman said.

A relative of the woman said she was not seriously hurt in the incident.

Three people including the pregnant woman were taken to the Royal Brisbane Hospital in a stable condition, while one other patient was taken in a stable condition to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash in Kedron. Picture: AAP Image/Josh Woning
One of the vehicles involved in the crash in Kedron. Picture: AAP Image/Josh Woning

Seven other patients received minor or no injuries and did not require ambulance transport.

Paramedics had 11 crews on scene with the senior operations supervisor, critical care paramedics and High Acuity Response Unit as one of the patients required extrication from a vehicle.

Police closed southbound lanes on Gympie Rd and are diverting traffic into Sport St and Kitchener Rd. Motorists were advised to avoid the area at the time.

All lanes were reopened by 8.40pm.

Ten vehicles were involved in the crash. Picture: AAP/Josh Woning
Ten vehicles were involved in the crash. Picture: AAP/Josh Woning

"Shortly before 6pm a truck travelling south bound on Gympie Road collided with a car stopped in traffic causing eight more cars to crash," police later said in a statement.

A driver of one of the vehicles said all vehicles at the intersection were stopped, when a Startrack truck crashed into the back of a vehicle.

Josh Davies, 19, was stopped at a red light when he heard a series of bangs behind him and noticed cars being knocked aside in his rear view mirrors.

 

The crash involved 10 vehicles . (AAP Image/Josh Woning)
The crash involved 10 vehicles . (AAP Image/Josh Woning)

 

"I've looked in my rear view mirror and seen a bunch of cars sort of coming apart, and then this Mazda came to a rest beside me," he said.

Police said the truck was seized for examination. The forensic crash unit is investigating the crash.

