At-risk kids get $10,000 boost

TRANSFORMATIVE: CUA Rockhampton has presented Project Booyah with $10,000 towards an early intervention program for at-risk young people. Pictured with participants are Cr Rose Swadling, CQU Prof William Blayney, acting superintendent Adam Muir, Snr Const Joe Ramsay and CUA branch manager Julieanne Wardrop.

AT-RISK young people disconnected from their community will benefit from a transformative early intervention program after Project Booyah, in partnership with PCYC Rockhampton, received a $10,000 grant from the Rockhampton branch of Australia's largest credit union.

Project Booyah was selected from six community groups that applied for funds from the CUA grants program.

Its 20-week program aims to re-engage young

people with education and skills to help with employment and boost self-esteem. Since it first started in nine locations around Queensland, early evaluations have shown a 77% reduction in offending rates post program.

Acting superintendent Adam Muir said Project Booyah offered mentors to prevent disengaged teenagers from going through the criminal justice system and put them on the path to success.

"Ultimately, Project Booyah is unable to help these young people reach their full potential without community support such as this generous grant from CUA,” he said.

CUA Rockhampton branch manager Julie Wardrop said CUA was thrilled to contribute towards a meaningful initiative such as Project Booyah and help young people positively engage with the community.