ATM punched after ‘eating’ man’s bank card

Kerri-Anne Mesner
10th Aug 2020 6:00 PM
CCTV captured the moment a young, angry man punched an ATM screen, twice, cracking it.

That’s how Tyrelle Tyler Jay Kupfer, 21, ended up pleading guilty on August 3 in Rockhampton Magistrate’s Court to one count of wilful damage.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said Kupfer approached the ATM at Stockland Rockhampton at 2.53am on January 21 and punched it twice with a closed fist, cracking the screen.

Defence lawyer Pierre Lammersdorf said his client, a father of a four-year-old in his full-time care, claimed he “palmed” the ATM, not punched it.

Mr Lammersdorf said regardless, Kupfer accepted his actions led to the screen cracking.

Mr Lammersdorf said his client became angry when the ATM “ate” his card.

Kupfer was fined $500 and a conviction was recorded.

