‘Atmospheric’ Rocky crowd makes PBR return a success

Sam Woodall was crowned champion at the Rockhampton Invitational Event 2. Photo: Facebook

THE Great Western Hotel arena came alive at the weekend for a PBR double-event that awarded its participants thousands in prize money.

The 2020 PBR Rockhampton Invitational was held on Saturday, attended by some of Australia’s best bull riders.

The two events were held at 1pm and 6pm under the State Government’s COVID-19 protocols.

Clermont rider Aaron Kleier, who won the earlier session, said it was great to be back in Rockhampton with a crowd.

“It was good,” he said.

“It’s changed because there were no events on during the middle of the year.

“Now it’s going again, it’s good to be back to normal.”

Kleier, who could become the first rider in league history to win the nation’s championship in three consecutive seasons, thanked his sponsor Kent Hire.

Aaron Kleier won the PBR Rockhampton Invitational Event 1. Photo: Facebook

PBR general manager Glen Young said the attendees at the Great Western constituted “one of the most atmospheric crowds” in some time.

“It was great,” he said.

“The 1pm show in the afternoon was a new addition for us, and allowed us to get more events done before the grand final.

“From PBR’s perspective it’s great to be back inside the Great Western Hotel: it’s very iconic for the PBR and it’s a breeding ground for us.

“We’re very fortunate that we’ve been able to run a tour. We just want to get the 2020 year done and come out in 2021 with a vengeance.”

In the evening, Victorian 22-year-old Sam Woodall – who Mr Young called a “rising star” – won his first PBR event and netted $2,291.40.

The PBR Australia Monster Energy Tour will continue at Beaudesert on October 31.

Six events remain before the grand finals in late November in Townsville.