ATO applies to court to wind up SmartCity Vocational College

The now-closed SmartCity campus, which is up for lease. Contributed

THE Australian Taxation Office has applied to the Federal Court to wind up Smart City Vocational College Pty Ltd over unpaid tax debts.

The now-defunct college has been mired in controversy since December 2016, when the administration arm of the organisation went into liquidation.

The liquidation saw the college shut down its Ruthven St campus in December 2016, relocating to the Toowoomba Library in early 2017.

The Sunshine Coast-headquartered college effectively closed its Toowoomba campus in March, 2017, leaving students without qualifications and some with tens of thousands of dollars of debt.

The Australian Skills Quality Authority cancelled SmartCity Vocational College's registration as a vocational education and training provider in February 2017, cutting off its access to the Federal Government's VET-FEE HELP student loan funding.

The company pocketed more than $80 million in two years through the Federal Government's higher education loan scheme.

The ATO's application for the winding up of Smart City Vocational College Pty Ltd will be heard in the Federal Court in Brisbane on October 12.

Liquidators of the company's administration arm, SC Admin Pty Ltd, were seeking funding for a public examination of the company's key office holders, according to a report by the Sunshine Coast Daily in November 2017.