Darling Downs Marine. Picture: Facebook.
ATO fails in winding up order of Toowoomba business

Anton Rose
1st Jan 2019 9:44 AM
THE Federal Court has ordered that an attempt by the Australian Taxation Office to wind up a Toowoomba-based business be dismissed after a two month legal challenge.

The Deputy Commissioner of Taxation, acting for the ATO, had filed the the winding up claim last year against Darling Downs Marine Pty Ltd.

The court has now dismissed its application and legal action in an order handed down in December.

According to its website, Darling Downs Marine Pty Ltd has been trading on Toowoomba's Carrington Rd for a number of years and claims to be the only custom ski boat builder in Queensland.

It also indicates new owners have recently taken over the company.

The dismissal order requires Darling Downs Pty Ltd to pay $2635 in costs.

