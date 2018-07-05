Attack at mosque leaves teen shaken

Ali Kadri said those inside the mosque were left shaken by the incident. Picture: Jack Tran

ISLAMIC leaders will hold a crisis meeting after a group of men abused worshippers at a Brisbane mosque, including a teenage boy who they said was a terrorist.

The verbal attack at a Kuraby mosque, in Brisbane's south, was captured on film and left the people inside - including a 15-year-old boy and a 65-year-old man - shaken.

The verbal attack was hurled at people at Kuraby Mosque.

Spokesman of Islamic Council Queensland Ali Kadri told The Courier-Mail four men went into the mosque yesterday at about 12.45pm, claiming to be with the media, to film after being told they weren't granted permission.

"I spoke to them over the phone and asked what media organisation they represent and they couldn't come up with an answer, so I told them wait for me to come or let's make it another time," Mr Kadri said.

When he hung up, the group of men began filming without permission and allegedly became verbally abusive when confronted.

"They started by saying 'you are followers of cult religion' and 'you are a bunch of pedophiles, you don't belong in this country' and 'this place shouldn't be here, it should be burnt to the ground'," Mr Kadri said.

The ten people who were in the mosque at the time called Mr Kadri and were left shaken and "quite upset", saying "these people are abusing us".

"They were telling this young 15-year-old Australian brought-up kid that he doesn't belong in this country," Mr Kadri said.

"The trauma and fear that kid had, you could see in his eyes".

The group also reportedly told the teenager he was a terrorist.

Mr Kadri said he asked those inside not to respond to the abuse and to instead record what they were saying.

"So people pulled out their phones and started recording them, and they continued their profanities and started telling a 15-year-old boy who was there at the mosque that 'he was weak and he's a sissy' and so forth," Mr Kadri said.

"And there was a 65-year-old man who got abused at the same time".

Mr Kadri said verbal attacks on individuals - particularly women - were an "almost daily occurrence" but this was the first time to his knowledge a group had entered the mosque to hurl abuse.

"They come and film in the mosque and they try to agitate Muslin people. When the Muslims respond they record that anger and frustration and share it on their social media sites trying to prove Muslims are violent, and if we don't allow them to film they record themselves saying we have something to hide," he said.

"Basically they intend to spread false propaganda."

The Islamic Council of Queensland said a second mosque at Darra was targeted later, but the group didn't get past the locked front gate.

