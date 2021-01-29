Menu
Police carPhoto: Alistair Brightman
Attack with chair handle leaves CQ man in critical condition

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
29th Jan 2021 7:00 AM
Detectives have charged a man after an altercation left one man in hospital with critical head injuries overnight in Lakes Creek.

Shortly before 10pm two men, who are known to each other, became involved in an altercation at a Mackay Street house.

It will be alleged one of the men used a wooden chair handle to hit the other man once in the head causing significant injuries.

The man collapsed to the ground and emergency services were called by a witness in the house.

A 32-year-old Lakes Creek man was transported to the Rockhampton Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

A 35-year-old Lakes Creek man has been charged with one count of acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.

He will appear in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

