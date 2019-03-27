Police at the scene of the incident. Photo: Brianna Morris-Grant

A WOMAN was "fair dinkum" when she stabbed another woman three times in broad daylight in Surfers Paradise over an alleged love triangle, a court has heard.

Alysha Maree Herbert, 21, swung a "large knife" down in a chopping motion three times on her 35-year-old victim after running from a Surfers Paradise unit complex about 2pm on July 28.

"She slept with my f****** boyfriend, what would you do?" Herbert was heard yelling moments before the stabbing.

Herbert's friend tried to stop her but was unsuccessful.

The woman had gone to the unit to pick up her phone.

She was left with a 8cm cut on her hand which needed surgery, a stab wound to the shoulder and a 3cm cut to the hand.

Herbert returned to the unit and changed before fleeing on foot.

Police at the scene of the incident in July last year. Photo: Brianna Morris-Grant

Herbert pleaded guilty in the Southport District Court today to multiple charges including wounding, going armed to cause fear and possessing a knife in public place.

Judge Julie Dick sentenced Herbert to 16 months prison which was suspended today after she spent about eight months in pre-sentence custody.

"It was a determined wounding... you stated what you intended to do," she said.

"How you used the knife also tells a story because you started high and brought the knife down on the complainant's head and back.

"You were fair dinkum about this."

Judge Dick said Herbert was lucky the woman's injuries were not more serious.

"I have seen over the years many manslaughters and murders which could have been wounding and there is only an inch in it," she said.

A bloodstain seen on a wall at the scene. Photo: Brianna Morris-Grant

Herbert will not be released immediately as she has to face court next month for breaching probation.

Prosecutor Denise Darwin said Herbert was also caught at a train station in January last year brandishing a knife after a verbal altercation.

Herbert's barrister Thomas Zwoerner said Herbert has been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder and post traumatic stress disorder.

He said she had a difficult upbringing and her father was violent.

Mr Zwoerner said she left school at 15 before becoming homeless and working as a sex worker.

"She turned 21 in custody and described it as the best birthday she ever had," he said.

He said Herbert was getting help from mental health professionals and upon release would be referred to the appropriate doctors.