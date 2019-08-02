Attacker: 'You are making me do this to you'

"SORRY I hurt you. You are making me do this to you.”

Those were the words a scared domestic violence victim heard as her on again, off again partner hit her seven times.

She tried to raise her arms in self-defence only to have the man tell her to put her arms down.

She then went to speak, only to have him say "shut up or I will splatter your brains”.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke told the male he found the 'you're making me do this' comment very concerning.

Douglas Ryan Toby, 23, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday to one count each of wilful damage, breaching a police protection order and assault.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said the comments were made during a verbal fight that turned into a physical fight on June 16.

He said two days later, Toby told the victim he was taking her mobile phone and she locked herself in her car.

Sen Constable Rumford said Toby went to the passenger side to open the door, saying he wanted to talk to her.

He said she responded that he was scaring her, so Toby grabbed the door handle forcefully and unsuccessfully tried to open the door.

Sen Constable Rumford said Toby then grabbed an iPad and told the victim he was going to put it on the road.

He said Toby grabbed the passenger side mirror and ripped it off the car as the victim drove backwards.

Defence lawyer Lauren Townsend said her client was emotionally immature and had been in an 'on again, off again' relationship with the victim.

"When they would break up, he would demand the items he purchased (phone, iPad and television) be returned to him,” she said.

Ms Townsend said Toby caught the woman talking to other men on the phone he had purchased for her.

Mr Clarke said Toby's behaviour was outrageous, "concerning behaviour and quite horrible”.

He ordered him to pay $1500 in fines with convictions recorded.