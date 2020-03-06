Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Attackers storm home and launch hammer rampage

by Cormac Pearson
6th Mar 2020 9:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE people were left with serious head injuries after multiple offenders attacked them with a hammer in Caboolture early this morning.

The attack happened at around 1.15am on Miles Street with two men and a woman needing medical assistance.

Paramedics arrived at the scene at around 1.40am to treat the three injured patients.

A man in his 30s and a woman in her 40s were taken to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with serious head injuries.

The other man, who is in his 50s was taken to Caboolture Hospital with head injuries with all patients in a stable condition.

The attackers are still on the run after stealing a black Holden Commodore from the scene.

Investigations into the matter are continuing.

More Stories

Show More
caboolture crime hammer rampage

Just In

    1200 students in isolation

    1200 students in isolation
    • 6th Mar 2020 10:29 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gov't scheme saves first-time buyers thousands

        premium_icon Gov't scheme saves first-time buyers thousands

        Property Born and bred Rocky locals Emily Horan and Luke Richardson have long dreamt of owning their home. Now, thanks to a new initiative from the Australian Government this...

        Candidate’s bid on ice after bitten by dog-stealing addict

        premium_icon Candidate’s bid on ice after bitten by dog-stealing addict

        News Eric Lewis was denied as a councillor candidate

        ’Hungry’ Wolverines ready to put Falcons on the menu

        premium_icon ’Hungry’ Wolverines ready to put Falcons on the menu

        Sport ‘We’ve worked really hard for this. The boys are pumped and they just want to get...