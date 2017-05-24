Attempt to start Adani project a massive fail: Leader claims

CTITICAL: Michelle Landry MP says the State Government needs to make a decision on Adani.

FEDERAL Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry says that the Queensland Labor Government has shown 'complete ineptitude' in its ability to deliver job creating projects for Central Queensland.

She claims the hesitation for the Adani project has delayed contract announcements that would create immediate jobs, in turn putting the entire project at risk.

"The Palaszczuk government has once again shown its inability to get an actual project off the ground," Ms Landry said. "Central Queenslanders need jobs and they need them now."

"After Cyclone Debbie they proved their incapacity to submit appropriate documentation to release cyclone assistance.

"They took over a year to get the business case for Rookwood Weir started, and now they seem incapable of deciding how to manage royalties to get Adani off the ground.

"Critical investment projects north of the Gold Coast are being sidelined so that the Deputy Premier can retain her seat, which relies on Green preferences. Meanwhile the only project they are concerned about getting across the line is the Brisbane Cross River Rail.

"Meanwhile, our local state members have become mere puppets to their Brisbane masters.

"Are our state members going to stand up for their own electorates and push their government to make a decision? Or are they quietly bowing to The Greens so the Deputy Premier can retain her seat?" she said.

Ms Landry said she had been in regular contact with Adani and they had been hoping to make contract announcements last week.

"Despite ongoing and continuous attacks from lobby groups backed by Labor and The Greens, the LNP refuses to bow to pressure because we know our region needs jobs and investment," Ms Landry said.

"It has been almost 50 years since a coal basin has been developed in Australia and if we let Adani slide, we can say goodbye to future investment and future jobs.

"It also defies logic that the Federal Opposition Leader is not backing development of the Galilee Basin in Central Queensland. Where does he think jobs will come from as other mines near the end of their lifecycle?

"The Adani Carmichael mine has the potential to create thousands of jobs in Central Queensland, including Rockhampton, Yeppoon and Emu Park.

"It's time for our state members to push their masters to make a decision, or call an election so Central Queensland can make the decision for them," she said.

A spokesman for Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk hit back saying the government was delivering for the region.

"Unlike the Turnbull government's dud budget for Central Queensland, the Palaszczuk government budget next month will be a jobs bonanza and build on its record of helping create 59,000 additional jobs since the last state election."

"Palaszczuk government programs such as Works for Queensland to help local councils deliver infrastructure projects will support more than 430 jobs and Back to Work are putting more than 600 people back to work in Central Queensland by offering incentives to local employers.

"That is more than 1000 jobs through just those two programs."

"In terms of the resources sector, the Palaszczuk government is preparing a policy framework for greenfield projects in the Galilee and Surat Basins as well as the North West Minerals Province to ensure these areas can be developed, new investment secured, new jobs created and additional royalties paid to Queenslanders."