Rockhampton Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Rockhampton supermarket overnight. Photo: Queensland Police Service
News

Attempted armed robber frightens IGA staff

Maddelin McCosker
16th Oct 2019 10:03 AM
10AM: STAFF at a Rockhampton grocery store were left frightened after a person armed with a hammer attempted to rob the store they were working in overnight.

Queensland Police confirmed a person entered the Main St IGA in Park Avenue around 8.40pm on Tuesday night, carrying a weapon that is believed to be a hammer.

The person demanded cash from staff in a threatening and menacing manner, according to police.

The person then fled the store in a hurry in an unknown location.

No one was injured during the attempted robbery and the man is not believed to have gotten away with any money.

Police say no one is in custody at this stage and investigations are continuing.

More will be known at a later stage when police speak with local media this morning.

More to follow.

